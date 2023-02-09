CofC tabbes as favorites in CAA Preseason Poll

RICHMOND, Va. - College of Charleston baseball was picked to repeat as Colonial Athletic Association regular season champions in 2023 and seven individuals earned All-Conference honors headlined by William Privette’s nod as the Preseason Player of the Year, as announced Wednesday by the league office.

After claiming their second regular season crown in 2022 with a 19-5 mark, Charleston was voted as the favorite once again in 2023 in the coaches’ poll receiving nine of the 11 possible first-place votes. JT Marr, Trotter Harlan, Tyler Sorrentino, Ty Good and Privette were all named to the Preseason All-CAA Team while Cam Dean and Joseph Mershon garnered Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention recognition.

Privette broke the program and CAA single-season record for ERA (0.91) last season and earned 12 saves on his way to being named Pitcher of the Year. The Chapin, S.C. native has appeared on four preseason All-American teams heading into 2023 and adds Preseason Player of the Year to his ledger.

Marr appeared in and started all 57 games last season slashing .298/.348/.465 finishing second on the team with seven home runs and 42 RBI. Marr also threw out 12 runners from behind the dish showcasing his ability on both sides of the ball.

Tyler Sorrentino was named the 2022 CAA Rookie of the Year last season and Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American after batting .284 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 32 runs driven in. The West Essex, N.J. native also led the Cougars with 20 multi-hit games and six outfield assists.

Trotter Harlan started 56 games last season and hit .305 with 16 doubles and paced the Cougars with eight long balls and 46 RBI. Harlan also swiped 17 bases and reached base safely in 51 of his 56 appearances ending the season on a 21-game reached base streak.

Ty Good anchored the Cougar rotation in 2022 posting a 10-5 record with a 3.61 ERA across 82.1 innings of work and was named to the All-CAA First Team. His 10 wins ranked among the top-10 nationally while leading the CAA in wins and strikeouts (88). Good struck out a career-best 11 batters and allowed just one earned run over seven innings to pace the Cougars in an 11-2 win over Elon on April 22.

Cam Dean was named Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention after hitting .298 with 12 doubles and 28 RBI over his 56 appearances. Dean finished the season reaching base safely in eight-straight games and recorded multiple hits 11 times for a spot on the All-CAA Second Team.

Joseph Mershon was also named Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention after posting a .286 clip at the plate with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 26 RBI. The Taylors, S.C. native stole 12 bases and recorded 14 multi-hit efforts landing a spot on the 2022 All-CAA Second Team.

2023 CAA Preseason Poll

First Place votes in parentheses

1. Charleston (9) 99

2. UNCW (1) 84

3. Hofstra 72

4. Northeastern (1) 71

5. William & Mary 62

6. Stony Brook 57

7. Elon 54

8. Delaware 48

9. Monmouth 27

10. Towson 19

11. North Carolina A&T 12

2023 Preseason All-CAA Baseball Team

Player, School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Kevin Bruggeman, Hofstra C Sr. Trumbull, Conn.

JT Marr, Charleston C Sr. Fort Mill, S.C.

Evan Giordano, Stony Brook INF Gr. Sewell, N.J.

James Harmstead, Monmouth INF Sr. Manasquan, N.J.

Joey Loynd, Delaware INF Jr. Doylestown, Pa.

Taber Mongero, UNCW INF Sr. St. Simons Island, Ga.

Ryan Morash, Hofstra INF Gr. Califon, N.J.

Ben Williamson, William. Mary INF Sr. Chantilly, Va.

Matt Brown-Eiring, Stony Brook OF Jr. Oakdale, N.Y.

Joe Delossantos, William & Mary OF Sr. Creedmoor, N.C.

Trotter Harlan, Charleston OF Sr. Fountain Inn, S.C.

Mike Sirota, Northeastern OF So. Broad Channel, N.Y.

Tyler Sorrentino, Charleston OF So. West Essex, N.J.

Evan Fox, Stony Brook UT Jr. Ballston Spa, N.Y.

Luke Stephenson, Elon DH Sr. Algonac, Mich.

Brad Camarda, Hofstra SP Gr. Dix Hills, N.Y.

Ty Good, Charleston SP Sr. Rock Hill, S.C.

RJ Sales, UNCW SP So. Pinehurst, N.C.

Wyatt Scotti, Northeastern SP Jr. Barnstable, Mass.

Shea Prague, Elon SP So. Hanover, Mass.

Carter Lovasz, William & Mary RP So. Midlothian, Va.

Michael O’Hanlon, Hofstra RP Jr. Glendale, N.Y.

William Privette, Charleston RP Jr. Chapin, S.C.

CAA Preseason Player of the Year: William Privette, Charleston

Honorable Mention: Dan Covino, IF, Delaware; Cam Dean, IF, Charleston; J.J. Freeman, IF, Delaware; Anthony Hennings, IF, North Carolina A&T; Joseph Mershon, IF, Charleston; Elijah Dickerson, OF, Towson; Will Kennedy, OF, Hofstra; Bryce Greenly, DH, Delaware; Nick DeGennaro, SP, Stony Brook; Jordy Allard, RP, Northeastern

