Dorchester County wants feedback on public safety issues

Dorchester County officials are asking residents about their thoughts and concerns about the county's emergency services and first responders.
By Molly McBride
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County leaders are asking their residents to share their experiences with all public safety departments in the county.

The survey seeks residents’ thoughts or concerns about the county’s fire rescue, sheriff’s office, EMS, emergency management, coroner’s office and 911 Consolidated Dispatch.

Mario Formisano, the county’s deputy administrator for public safety, said the survey will be carried out on an annual basis as a part of the county’s new public safety strategic plan, which was created about a year ago.

“We decided to make it a strategy to carry out this survey on an annual basis. Again, to better understand the needs of the community and what we’re doing well, and maybe what areas for improvement there are, what kind of opportunities there are to improve our services,” Formisano said.

The survey asks residents to rate their satisfaction with the county’s emergency response services, the timeliness of the responses and how well each department develops relationships with the community.

Formisano said they want to learn from people that are interacting with emergency services what they’re calling for, and what the response was like.

The county will then adjust its response plans to meet the needs of the community.

“That’s our mission in life, is to try to do the best we can to improve the quality of life for everyone. So we hope that that will happen through this process,” Dorchester County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Sam Richardson said.

The survey closes March 10, and is available in both English and Spanish.

