FIRST ALERT: Wet weekend: Be ready for a weekend rainout
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry are expected to see as much as four inches of rain by Sunday morning as a cold front moves across the area.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says while a few showers may be possible Thursday, the bulk of the rain will begin to move in late into the day Friday. The cold front will set the stage for a chillier weekend as upper-level moisture that will boost the amount of rainfall.
“You have to remember that in February, we only average between about 2-3 inches of rain all month long. We’re going to get that in about a 24 to 48-hour period of time,” he said.
Beaufort could see just over 3 inches of rain while Moncks Corner and North Charleston are expected to reach rain totals of more than 4 inches. In Walterboro, rainfall could approach more than 4.5 inches by Sunday.
After a very wet Saturday afternoon and evening, the rain will begin to clear by Sunday morning.
The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday and Saturday as First Alert Weather Days because of the soggy forecast.
