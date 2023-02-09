FIRST ALERT: Wet weekend: Be ready for a weekend rainout

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry are expected to see as much as four inches of rain by Sunday morning as a cold front moves across the area.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says while a few showers may be possible Thursday, the bulk of the rain will begin to move in late into the day Friday. The cold front will set the stage for a chillier weekend as upper-level moisture that will boost the amount of rainfall.

Grab the umbrellas as you head outside this morning! A few showers are moving onshore in Charleston County. The best rain chance today will be through mid-morning and will be highest near the coast. #chswx pic.twitter.com/YdXTm1gl6R — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) February 9, 2023

“You have to remember that in February, we only average between about 2-3 inches of rain all month long. We’re going to get that in about a 24 to 48-hour period of time,” he said.

Beaufort could see just over 3 inches of rain while Moncks Corner and North Charleston are expected to reach rain totals of more than 4 inches. In Walterboro, rainfall could approach more than 4.5 inches by Sunday.

After a very wet Saturday afternoon and evening, the rain will begin to clear by Sunday morning.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday and Saturday as First Alert Weather Days because of the soggy forecast.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Friday and Saturday as rain, heavy at times, heads our way! Computer models are showing between 3-5" of rain widespread between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Avg rainfall total for February is 3.05". pic.twitter.com/2pcNpOefbA — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) February 9, 2023

