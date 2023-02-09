SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Wet weekend: Be ready for a weekend rainout

Portions of the Lowcountry could see between 2 to 4 inches of rain by Sunday morning.
Portions of the Lowcountry could see between 2 to 4 inches of rain by Sunday morning.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry are expected to see as much as four inches of rain by Sunday morning as a cold front moves across the area.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says while a few showers may be possible Thursday, the bulk of the rain will begin to move in late into the day Friday. The cold front will set the stage for a chillier weekend as upper-level moisture that will boost the amount of rainfall.

“You have to remember that in February, we only average between about 2-3 inches of rain all month long. We’re going to get that in about a 24 to 48-hour period of time,” he said.

Beaufort could see just over 3 inches of rain while Moncks Corner and North Charleston are expected to reach rain totals of more than 4 inches. In Walterboro, rainfall could approach more than 4.5 inches by Sunday.

After a very wet Saturday afternoon and evening, the rain will begin to clear by Sunday morning.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday and Saturday as First Alert Weather Days because of the soggy forecast.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West...
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South...
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Up to 4 inches of rain expected this weekend
Live 5 First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, chillier weather on the way!
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Cool & Cloud Night On Tap. Colder & Wet Weekend Ahead!
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warmer Wednesday... Rain by Friday!