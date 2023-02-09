SC Lottery
Gainey has 20, SC Upstate tops Charleston Southern 77-60

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey’s 20 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Charleston Southern 77-60 on Wednesday night.

Gainey shot 7 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Spartans (11-13, 6-7 Big South Conference). Justin Bailey scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Trae Broadnax went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and six assists.

Tyeree Bryan led the Buccaneers (8-16, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Charleston Southern also got 14 points from Claudell Harris Jr.. Cheikh Faye also had nine points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

