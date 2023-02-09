Johnson scores 24, Chattanooga beats The Citadel 82-63

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jamal Johnson had 24 points in Chattanooga’s 82-63 win against Citadel on Wednesday night.

Johnson also contributed four steals for the Mocs (13-13, 5-8 Southern Conference). A.J. Caldwell scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jamaal Walker recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field.

Stephen Clark led the Bulldogs (9-17, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Austin Ash added 13 points and three steals for Citadel. In addition, AJ Smith finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Chattanooga hosts Mercer while Citadel visits Samford.

