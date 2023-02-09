SC Lottery
Lockdown at H.E. Bonner Elementary school lifted

Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Lowcountry elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown.

Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m.

During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind the school’s campus, according to Tanner. The district did not say what authorities were investigating.

At 11:32 a.m., investigators said it was okay to lift the lockdown. Students and staff have resumed normal schedules.

Tanner said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

