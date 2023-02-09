SC Lottery
Lowcountry church hopes to provide girls with prom attire

By Ann McGill
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prom is just around the corner, and a church wants to help high school girls look beautiful for the big night.

You can help by donating wardrobe items to the Tiana’s Closet project.

Tiana’s Closet will open to girls on March 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at Church House of Ministries Worldwide on Jamison Road in Ladson.

The deadline to donate dresses, gowns, shoes and other items for Tiana’s Closet is Feb. 28.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Church House of Ministries Worldwide - 9659 Jamison Rd., Ladson
  • New Way Church House of Ministries Worldwide - 8907 Old State Rd., Holly Hill
  • Church House of Ministries Worldwide - 109 Carolina Ave., Moncks Corner
  • Beyond Beauty by Kesha - 1110 Central Ave., Summerville

For pickup, call Andrea Hampton-Mills at 843-870-7786.

