New King Street parking plan enforcement begins

New parking rules for King Street are now in effect and Charleston Police say they will begin enforcing them.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston’s new King Street Safety Plan is now in effect, which brings new parking rules to the district.

The new plan prohibits parking on King Street between Spring and John Streets from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The City of Charleston says cars parked on King Street during those times will now be towed.

Other parts of the King Street Safety Plan include additional police patrols and better lighting.

Officials say the new parking restrictions will also improve cleanliness and will increase the efficiency of street sweeping in the mornings.

