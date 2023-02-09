FIRST ALERT: Power pole crash closes downtown Charleston streets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say that several streets are closed to cars and people after a car crashed into a power pole.

East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets, and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are closed because of the crash.

Dominion Energy is on the scene. Police say officials from the utility company are advising it could take five hours to fix the pole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

