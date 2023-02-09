SC Lottery
Prescribed burns begin for Francis Marion National Forest

A Forest Service wildland firefighter uses a drip torch during a prescribed burn on the Andrew...
A Forest Service wildland firefighter uses a drip torch during a prescribed burn on the Andrew Pickens Ranger District in Oconee County, South Carolina.(USDA Forest Service)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The USDA’s Forest Service fire specialists have begun prescribed burns throughout South Carolina, including the Francis Marion National Forest.

The planned burns throughout the state will happen over the next six months and include approximately 118,000 acres.

For the Francis Marion National Forest in Charleston and Berkeley counties, they plan to burn 50,000 acres. The other burns are planned at the Sumter National Forest.

“Prescribed burns are ignited by trained personnel and partners to remove excess fuels, such as vegetation and dead wood, that would enable wildfires to burn hotter and longer,” the Forest Service stated in a news release.

Forest Service officials say applying prescribed fire on the land at the right place, time and with the right conditions benefits the land and the surrounding communities.

“Prescribed fire is used as a critical management tool to improve plant and animal habitat and the resiliency of forest landscapes to withstand drought, insects and disease,” the release states.

You may notice smoke in various parts of the national forest over the coming months. Officials are urging drivers to use their low beams if they encounter smoke on the road.

They also say to follow the Francis Marion National Forest’s website and social media for prescribed burn notifications.

If you have questions about the planned burn at the forest, contact the Forest Service office in Huger at 843-336-2200.

