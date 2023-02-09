SC Lottery
Search for missing boater off SC coast hits two-week mark

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area.

Tyler Doyle, 22, disappeared on Jan. 26 near the north jetties of the Myrtle Beach area where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean.

Rescue crews responded that day after receiving a call about a jon boat taking on water. Crews pulled one person from the boat but there was no sign of Doyle.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.

The search for Doyle moved up along the North Carolina coast after SCDNR officials said the conditions of the ocean and current shifted the search northward.

The Oak Island Water Rescue team confirmed last week that items belonging to the 22-year-old had been found off the Brunswick County coast.

Along with SCDNR and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments continue to search the beach during daylight hours for any sign of Doyle.

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit Wings of Hope Search and Rescue also joined in the search effort. SCDNR added that the group is using “boats equipped with underwater sonar and 3D imaging, cadaver dogs and drones.”

Doyle’s family told WMBF News as they gathered at the Johnny Causey Boat Landing that they were asking the community for prayers.

