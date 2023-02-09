Summerville wins 5-A Lower State Wrestling title over River Bluff

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville wrestling team will have a chance at winning the 5-A state championship after taking the lower state title on Wednesday night beating River Bluff 39-24.

The Green Wave improved to 28-2 on the season with the victory and will take on Fort Mill in the finals at Dreher High School on Saturday.

Summerville had 5 pins on the night including wins for Landon Deaton, Xavier Anderson, Caleb Herring, Kayleb Pinckney and Mason Ayers.

Darryl Tucker’s team will wrestle for a state title for the 2nd time in 3 years after they lost in the finals in 2021 to Hillcrest.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.