SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck in Louisiana, sheriff says

FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake...
FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, la. (KPLC/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening, authorities said.

The child was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the mail truck was turning around at a residence near the end of the dead-end street, Vincent said.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso in a statement. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Friday; Up to 4 inches possible by Sunday
The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole, real...
Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft

Latest News

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, stands with his wife, Texas state Sen. Angela...
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, according to jail records.
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
Adam Driver appears in a Super Bowl commercial for website builder Squarespace.
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads