Battery-Charlotte Match Relocated Due to Expected Severe Weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Feb. 9, 2023) – The Charleston Battery and Charlotte FC announced Thursday the preseason exhibition scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, has been relocated to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte due to severe weather forecasted in the Charleston area on Saturday.

The clubs agreed to move the contest in exercising reasonable caution for player and fan safety, and the new match allows both teams the opportunity to continue preparations for the upcoming 2023 season.

Now kicking off at 3 p.m. ET, the match will be open to the public on a very limited basis and information on ticket availability for traveling Battery fans will be released later today.

Fans with tickets to the originally-scheduled preseason match will receive further communication about redeeming their tickets for a future game. Additional ticketing questions can be directed to tickets@charlestonbattery.com.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.