SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Battery-Charlotte Match Relocated Due to Expected Severe Weather

By Charleston Battery
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Feb. 9, 2023) – The Charleston Battery and Charlotte FC announced Thursday the preseason exhibition scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, has been relocated to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte due to severe weather forecasted in the Charleston area on Saturday.

The clubs agreed to move the contest in exercising reasonable caution for player and fan safety, and the new match allows both teams the opportunity to continue preparations for the upcoming 2023 season.

Now kicking off at 3 p.m. ET, the match will be open to the public on a very limited basis and information on ticket availability for traveling Battery fans will be released later today.

Fans with tickets to the originally-scheduled preseason match will receive further communication about redeeming their tickets for a future game. Additional ticketing questions can be directed to tickets@charlestonbattery.com.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West...
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South...
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17

Latest News

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18,...
SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools
Auriemma says he was criticizing officials, not Gamecocks
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in...
Staley Statue: Gamecocks coach to be honored with statue
VIDEO: Battery scrimmage vs Charlotte FC moved to North Carolina
VIDEO: Battery scrimmage vs Charlotte FC moved to North Carolina