Berkeley deputies searching for missing 87-year-old

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old man.

Jessie Jones was last seen Thursday at 8 p.m. on Sandlapper Lane. That is in the Pineville area of Berkeley County.

Deputies responded to the area and met with someone who said his vehicle got stuck, and while he was trying to get help, Jones walked off.

“I was made aware of a missing elderly male last night and immediately requested assistance to have all of the necessary resources available.” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “I have met with the family of Mr. Jones and assured them we are doing everything in our power to locate him.

The sheriff’s office says they are using ATVs, bloodhounds, grid searches, drones and a helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the search.

Deputies describe Jones as 5′09″, weighing 160 pounds, last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call Berkeley County dispatch at 843-719-4505.

SLED, Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, St. Stephen Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Company 15, Eadytown Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Company 13 and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have also joined the search.

