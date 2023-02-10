Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston officials are reminding businesses on King Street that there are rules on signage that they must follow.

“The whole point is to just be consistent with application of the rules,” said Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Robert Summerfield said.

Enforcement of the rules was relaxed during the pandemic due to a lack of staff to enforce them and the desire to help businesses emphasize they were open to customers, Summerfield said. Now, he said the increased pedestrian traffic has eliminated the need for pandemic-era loosening.

Officials are going door-to-door in February telling business owners to comply. Summerfield said he does not believe tickets will need to be issued starting next month.

“It’s not an epidemic of sign violations,” Summerfield said. “There’s just a handful of notable ones that we really want to just get a handle on.”

A business can only have two of the following sign options: façade, awning, window signs or right-angle signs. Each category has specific stipulations. Generally, not permitted are neon signs, electronic boards and sandwich boards.

While Summerfield said aesthetic is one component, public safety is another.

“We don’t want signage that may be impacting the ability to view into an establishment through the storefront windows,” Summerfield said. He said sandwich boards can narrow sidewalks unnecessarily.

The owners of True Lucia, just off King Street, have dreams of a pink and colorful storefront with mannequins out front. The rules don’t allow for that.

“That doesn’t really go with the color scheme of historic King Street district,” owner Timothy Widmayer said.

“I get it!” owner Gianna Lucia said.

The business sells original artwork made by Lucia and highlights local creators. Lucia said she wants to be able to immediately communicate to those passing by what’s inside: It’s “really hard to do with the rules here.”

