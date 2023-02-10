SC Lottery
Charleston’s bike share program sees significant growth since launch

The city of Charleston is looking to expand its bike share partnership with Lime after...
The city of Charleston is looking to expand its bike share partnership with Lime after reporting significant growth in its first six months.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City officials are looking to expand its bike share program after what they are describing as a successful launch last May.

The city’s bike share vendor, Lime, which places neon green-colored bikes and scooters across town, said that more than 30,000 riders have made more than 65,000 trips since the program’s launch. Lime estimates those trips have replaced more than 16,000 car trips and saved around 1,500 gallons of gas.

During a meeting of the Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation on Tuesday, committee members learned 12,204 trips were completed during the month of October alone, making it Lime’s busiest month in Charleston and marking a 102% jump since May. The report also stated 5,178 users chose Lime vehicles in October, a 65% increase since May.

Lime is the world’s largest shared electric vehicle company with a goal of building “a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free,” according to its website.

Charleston Traffic and Transportation Director Robert Somerville says data shows the Charleston community is accepting Lime bikes as another mode of transportation.

He says he thinks the program is good for the city, getting vehicles off the roadway and people out into the community.

“The program is doing great in my opinion. Ridership is up, and we just want to support it,” Somerville said.

Looking forward, Somerville said there’s been discussion about increasing the number of bikes and expanding the program to more locations further throughout the city, including James and Daniel Islands.

