Colleton Co. man sentenced to prison for killing ex-girlfriend

Jarvise Terrell Jenkins, 38, of Round O, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anelia Simone Garvin in Dec. 2018.
Jarvise Terrell Jenkins, 38, of Round O, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anelia Simone Garvin in Dec. 2018.(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Round O man has been charged in the 2018 strangulation death of a woman, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jarvise Terrell Jenkins, 38, of Round O, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anelia Simone Garvin in Dec. 2018, the solicitor’s office said.

Jenkins was found guilty by a Hampton County General Sessions Court jury on Feb. 2. The solicitor’s office said Circuit Court Judge Edward Miller sentenced Jenkins to 50 years in prison.

Officials said Garvin was the ex-girlfriend of the defendant.

Jenkins strangled Garvin before he used gasoline to start her family’s mobile home on fire, the solicitor’s office said. Investigators determined the fire was started under the mobile home and did not affect the interior.

The release from the solicitor’s office said investigators found Jenkins’s DNA on a cigarette butt that was the edge of the bathtub where Garvin’s body was found.

The solicitor’s office said 20 witnesses were called to the stand during the two-day testimony at the Hampton County Courthouse.

