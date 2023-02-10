SC Lottery
Day 15: State approaching end of financial witnesses in Murdaugh trial

By Patrick Phillips, Steven Ardary and Blair Sabol
Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are approaching the end of their list of witnesses on financial crimes.

In addition to the murders of his wife and son, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney faces nearly 100 charges ranging from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm to tax evasion.

One witness who may soon testify is Curtis Eddie Smith, a close associate of Murdaugh’s, who was charged with Murdaugh in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

READ RECAP: Defense tries to toss financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial

The defense failed in attempts Thursday to challenge witnesses and financial testimony stricken from the record. The defense jumped at any chance to strike a witness, especially one testifying about Alex Murdaugh’s many financial charges.

Questions arose from a GoFundMe account linked to witness Shelley Smith seemingly created by her children “for her bravery.” Smith was a caregiver for Murdaugh’s ailing mother. Smith took the stand earlier this week, testifying that Murdaugh tried to fudge the time of his alibi. She said she saw Murdaugh on the night of the murders at his mother’s house for about 20 minutes.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Murdaugh’s lawyers argued that attorney Mark Tinsley, a financial witness, should not be allowed to testify because he made a $1,000 donation to Smith’s fundraising page.

“He made a financial payment to a witness in the middle of the trial that he has a financial interest,” defense attorney Phillip Barber said. “She is under subpoena, she is still under subpoena. He made a $1,000 payment as a reward for her honesty. "

The judge denied this motion, as well as the motion to block Tony Satterfield’s testimony. Satterfield is the son of the late Gloria Satterfield, a longtime Murdaugh housekeeper who died after a trip-and-fall accident in the Murdaugh home.

Key prosecution witness Chris Wilson, an attorney and Murdaugh’s former best friend, also testified about Murdaugh owing him money that he promised to pay back but never did.

