Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in connection with murder

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder.

Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records.

Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to investigate a body found in a backyard around 1 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to a report. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 65-year-old Jarnaro Carlos Middleton of Johns Island.

Investigators determined that Major called the victim several times in the hour leading up to the murder, according to the report. Cellphone data showed that the suspect traveled from Beaufort to Middleton’s home between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., the report stated.

The Port Royal Police Department said Major was involved in pursuit on Feb. 8 where he fled on foot and was later arrested. The report stated two cellphones were recovered from his vehicle. Officers obtained a search warrant and discovered one of the phones matched information connected to the Johns Island murder, officials said.

Major was already in custody in Beaufort County, according to sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp. He was transported and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday.

Knapp said additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.