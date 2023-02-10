SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in connection with murder

Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records.
Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder.

Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records.

Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to investigate a body found in a backyard around 1 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to a report. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 65-year-old Jarnaro Carlos Middleton of Johns Island.

Investigators determined that Major called the victim several times in the hour leading up to the murder, according to the report. Cellphone data showed that the suspect traveled from Beaufort to Middleton’s home between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., the report stated.

The Port Royal Police Department said Major was involved in pursuit on Feb. 8 where he fled on foot and was later arrested. The report stated two cellphones were recovered from his vehicle. Officers obtained a search warrant and discovered one of the phones matched information connected to the Johns Island murder, officials said.

Major was already in custody in Beaufort County, according to sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp. He was transported and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday.

Knapp said additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
LIVE: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Friday; Up to 4 inches possible by Sunday
Anthony Argoe, 60, of Summerville, was sentenced on Thursday for killing his wife on June 14,...
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife

Latest News

Unintentional Opioid deaths continue to climb in SC, in line with national epidemic, according...
Report: Opioid deaths increase in one year in SC amid nationwide epidemic
Neon signs are generally not allowed at businesses along King Street.
Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules
Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, according to jail records.
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
Darryn Eugene Himes, 43, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual...
Mt. Pleasant man accused of possessing child porn