SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say

Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up...
Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up shooting themselves.(File image | 400tmax via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia are investigating a road rage incident where an aggressive driver ended up shooting themselves.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning on Buchanan Highway.

Authorities said one of the 911 callers told them that he accidentally shot himself during a confrontation.

The sheriff’s office said the road rage incident started when workers were making a lumber delivery on Buchanan Highway.

Two of the workers were wearing reflective vests directing traffic so the truck could deliver the lumber. However, an impatient driver got out of his vehicle and threatened the men by pointing a gun at them.

As the man was getting back into his vehicle, deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the hand as he was putting his gun back into its holster.

According to authorities, the man told the workers that he shot himself and to call 911 before he left the scene to get medical attention at a nearby fire station.

Deputies said they collected evidence that was consistent with what witnesses and workers had told them what happened.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the man involved but said its team will speak to him when he is released from the hospital to determine whether any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Friday; Up to 4 inches possible by Sunday
Anthony Argoe, 60, of Summerville, was sentenced on Thursday for killing his wife on June 14,...
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife

Latest News

The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
Jarvise Terrell Jenkins, 38, of Round O, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anelia...
Colleton Co. man sentenced to prison for killing ex-girlfriend
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress