Georgetown Co. man faces drug charges after traffic stop

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Friday traffic stop led to a man’s arrest and the seizure of several drugs.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Friday traffic stop led to a man’s arrest and the seizure of several drugs.

David Gillyard Jr., 38, of Fuzzy Drive, is charged with trafficking MDMA or ecstasy, manufacture and possession of other substances in schedule 1, 2 and 3 with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or cocaine base, failure to stop for blue lights and hindering/obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Gillyard Oatland Road shortly after midnight.

After initially stopping, the sheriff’s office says the driver locked the doors of his vehicle and drove away. He stopped near the intersection of Fuzzy Drive and Oatland Road and was taken into custody.

Investigators seized 1.79 pounds of marijuana, 19.4 grams of crack cocaine and 114 tablets of MDMA/ecstasy, according to a news release.

Gillyard was booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

