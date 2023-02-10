Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line.

Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

Investigators have not yet released any information about the age or gender of the body found or a possible cause.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719‑4465.

