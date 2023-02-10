SC Lottery
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen

Investigators say the body was found Thursday near the Williamsburg County line.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line.

Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

Investigators have not yet released any information about the age or gender of the body found or a possible cause.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719‑4465.

