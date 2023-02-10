SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Advocates for affordable housing traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress for some action. Sondra Herman, the director of South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, was among those who made the trip.

Herman said increased federal support could make a significant difference for the work her organization does. Herman said, “it means that we can not only continue at building the capacity we are right now, but the potential to increase that capacity.”

Herman, and the hundreds of other advocates from across the country, are asking lawmakers for support and funding for:

South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity says it helps families and individuals who need help building a home or improving an existing home. The organization said it built 142 homes for families in five Minnesota counties, and helped more than 600 individuals.

According to a housing market report from Rocket Homes, listing prices for homes in the Mankato, Minnesota area are about 10% higher than they were a year ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
LIVE: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Friday; Up to 4 inches possible by Sunday
Anthony Argoe, 60, of Summerville, was sentenced on Thursday for killing his wife on June 14,...
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife

Latest News

Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records.
Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in connection with murder
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war
Unintentional Opioid deaths continue to climb in SC, in line with national epidemic, according...
Report: Opioid deaths increase in one year in SC amid nationwide epidemic
North Carolina authorities say a police dog has died unexpectedly.
‘Tragic’: 1-year-old police K-9 dies unexpectedly
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast