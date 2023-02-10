SC Lottery
Mt. Pleasant man accused of possessing child porn

Darryn Eugene Himes, 43, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant is out on bond after investigators say they found child porn in his possession.

Darryn Eugene Himes, 43, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Himes, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

“Investigators state Himes possessed files of child sexual abuse material,” a news release from the state’s Attorney General’s Office reads.

Himes was arrested on Wednesday by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

He was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and posted bond for $135,000.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

