SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

No. 1 South Carolina women beat Auburn for 30th straight win

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots next to Auburn center Oyindamola Akinbolawa...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots next to Auburn center Oyindamola Akinbolawa (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Auburn, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 30th straight win, 83-48 over Auburn on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) dominated from the start in a game sandwiched between a pair of top-5 matchups. They were coming off an 81-77 win over No. 4 UConn and host No. 3 LSU on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston had 10 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina before exiting with 8:54 left to end a string of eight straight double-doubles. Victaria Saxton scored six of the Gamecocks’ first eight points and finished with 10. Kierra Fletcher had nine points and five assists.

South Carolina outrebounded Auburn 50-26 and had 11 players score.

Sydney Shaw tied her career high with 15 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers to lead the Tigers (13-10, 3-8). Auburn played without its top scorer and rebounder Aicha Coulibaly, who sat out with a leg injury. Mar’shaun Bostic added 10 points.

No. 2 scorer Honesty Scott-Grayson was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

South Carolina doubled up Auburn in the first half, 42-21, after scoring the first eight points of the second quarter.

It didn’t get closer.

The Gamecocks made 34 of 69 shots (49.3%). Auburn was 19-of-61 shooting (31.1%) against the nation’s top scoring defense.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Has won the last 14 meetings.

Auburn: Dropped its second straight after a three-game SEC winning streak. South Carolina won the first meeting 94-42 on Jan. 5.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts No. 3 LSU on Sunday.

Auburn visits Alabama on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West...
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South...
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17

Latest News

The Stingrays were shutout in Savannah on Thursday, 5-0
Stingrays Fall to Savannah for the First Time
Coastal Carolina basketball
Taylor scores 33 as Marshall beats Coastal Carolina 92-74
The Battery earned a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday night
Battery-Charlotte Match Relocated Due to Expected Severe Weather
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18,...
SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools