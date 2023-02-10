SC Lottery
North Charleston police officer Trevon Sanders makes Orlando roster in XFL

North Charleston police officer Trevon Sanders has made the roster for the Orlando team in the...
North Charleston police officer Trevon Sanders has made the roster for the Orlando team in the XFL(Orlando Guardians)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trevon Sanders has officially made the roster for the Orlando Guardians of the XFL it was announced on Friday.

Sanders, a Lowcountry native who had been working for the North Charleston Police Department, was selected by Orlando back in January in the Draft.

Sanders, who graduated from the old Garrett High School of Technology, played collegiately at Troy from 2015 through 2018 where he had 108 tackles, 6 sacks and an interception. He was named All-Sun Belt 1st team in 2018 and 2nd team in 2017.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets after college and would also play in the last iteration of the XFL in 2020 for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

After the league shutdown because of COVID-19 in 2020, Sanders returned to the Lowcountry and began working as an officer for the North Charleston Police Department where he worked through last month.

The current iteration of the football league, which is co-owned by actor and wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is scheduled to begin next month.

