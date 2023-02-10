Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near Fielding Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say officers are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Thursday evening.

The crash was reported by the Charleston Police Department around 8:20 p.m. at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the police department says the pedestrian was transported by EMS with serious injuries.

CPD is currently investigating a collision involving a pedestrian at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Dr. Motorists should avoid area due to road closures in vicinity. #chstrfc #chsnews — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 10, 2023

