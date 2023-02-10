Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near Fielding Connector
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say officers are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Thursday evening.
The crash was reported by the Charleston Police Department around 8:20 p.m. at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive.
Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the police department says the pedestrian was transported by EMS with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
