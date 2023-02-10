Police search for truck in theft of equipment used for spy balloon recovery

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - North Myrtle Beach Police released a surveillance image of a blue pickup truck they are trying to locate as they investigate the theft of U.S. Navy equipment on the coast.

Police said in a Facebook post that someone decided to steal some equipment being used while the U.S. Navy dropped off supplies for sailors working to recover pieces of the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast over the weekend

“The truck and trailer pictured below may be associated with this crime,” the post states.

Anyone with information that will help investigators identify the vehicle is asked to call the North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511 or text or call the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376.

Viewers sent in multiple videos showing a Landing Craft Air Cushion on the beach at Ocean Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove area.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the Navy paid a visit to pick up supplies for their offshore operation.

Military boats, divers and other personnel are out searching for debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach nearly a week ago. Debris from the balloon was also spotted in parts of North Myrtle Beach the next day.

