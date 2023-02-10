SC Lottery
SC launches electric vehicle website

Gov. Henry McMaster announced the launch of the site, called SC Powers EV, on Friday.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced the launch of the site, called SC Powers EV, on Friday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is hoping to highlight the state’s electric vehicle industry with a new website.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced the launch of the site, called SC Powers EV, on Friday.

The purpose of the site is to recruit potential electric vehicle companies to establish or grow EV operations in South Carolina.

“EV-related companies account for more than half of the $10.27 billion in economic development South Carolina announced last year,” McMaster said. “That speaks to our state’s great potential to lead in this sector. Our business-friendly climate and our greatest resource, our people, make South Carolina the place where the EV industry can transform the future. And this website will help us tell that story.”

The website is split up into four sections:

  • State Support – A page highlighting McMaster’s 2022 executive order that focuses on getting the state ready for electric vehicles.
  • Incentives – Goes over the various incentives the state makes available to EV manufacturers, including information about workforce-related incentives and workforce training.
  • Plug into SC – Provides an interactive dashboard where users can view the number and location of public charging stations in South Carolina, available buildings and sites and an interactive map that shows the top 50 EV/automotive companies in the state by the number of employees and more.
  • News – Links to S.C. Commerce’s most recent press release announcements related to the state’s EV industry.

The site also includes “Five reasons to make your EV in SC,” a short video showcasing original equipment manufacturers that are making or will make EVs in the state, access links to agency partners and the ability to contact the state’s EV Coordinator.

“As we work to ensure the state’s sustainable future by attracting companies that can create long-term opportunities for South Carolinians, [the site] will help us expand our reach and show that we are the right fit,” Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey III said. “Gov. McMaster’s leadership and support in expanding this sector strengthens our ability to achieve continued EV success.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

