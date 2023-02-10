SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Staley Statue: Gamecocks coach to be honored with statue

FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in...
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off _ No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll, Tuesday, Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s capital city is planning a statue honoring two-time national championship coach Dawn Staley.

The city of Columbia and the group, Statues for Equality, are working together on Staley’s statue. The organization is dedicated to increasing the number of female honorees for their contributions to society.

A rendering of the statue is in the works and should take about a year to build and install once a design is approved by Staley.

The statue will cost about $140,000 and be split between the Statues for Equality organization and private donations. Plans call for it to be installed across from the South Carolina Statehouse.

Staley would be third person connected with South Carolina athletics to have a statue. The Gamecocks lone Heisman Trophy honoree, 1980 winner George Rogers, has a statue outside the football stadium. One of Staley’s best players, WNBA champion A’ja Wilson, has a statue near the entrance of the basketball arena.

Staley is in her 15th season as South Carolina women’s basketball coach. She’s won NCAA Tournament titles in 2017 and 2022. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 1 in the country and are 23-0. They play Auburn on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West...
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South...
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17

Latest News

The Battery earned a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday night
Battery-Charlotte Match Relocated Due to Expected Severe Weather
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18,...
SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools
Auriemma says he was criticizing officials, not Gamecocks
VIDEO: Battery scrimmage vs Charlotte FC moved to North Carolina
VIDEO: Battery scrimmage vs Charlotte FC moved to North Carolina