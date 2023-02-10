SC Lottery
Stingrays Fall to Savannah for the First Time

The Stingrays were shutout in Savannah on Thursday, 5-0
By SC Stingrays
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, GA – The South Carolina Stingrays (26-11-4-1) fell to the Savannah Ghost Pirates (14-23-7-1) by a final score of 5-0 on Thursday night at the Enmarket Arena behind Isaiah Saville’s 42-save shutout.

Savannah jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on Pat Guay’s 11th goal of the season. An odd-man rush left Guay alone in front of the net where he tipped a pass from Vincent Marleau past Clay Stevenson for the early lead.

Guay doubled the lead on his second goal of the contest under three minutes later on a shorthanded tally. Marleau intercepted a Stingrays’ pass and forced a two-on-one rush where he fed Guay for the 2-0 lead.

The Ghost Pirates added another marker with under three minutes remaining in the first period as Cole Stallard netted his second goal in as many games since being acquired from the Iowa Heartlanders. Stallard collected a Stevenson save and sent the second chance through the five-hole of the Stingrays’ netminder for the 3-0 advantage.

Marleau expanded the lead to four goals just under four minutes into the third period on his 15th goal of the season. After killing off a penalty, the Ghost Pirates marched down the ice and found Marleau on the right circle where he sniped a shot past Stevenson for the 4-0 lead.

Alex Swetlikoff completed the scoring with his 12th goal of the year with under nine minutes remaining in regulation. Guay fed Swetlikoff on the backdoor for the deflection goal while on the man advantage for the 5-0 lead.

The Stingrays return home to the North Charleston Coliseum tomorrow, February 10th, as they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

