Summerville man gets life in prison for murdering wife with butcher knife

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of a 2019 murder.

Solicitor David Pascoe announced that Anthony Argoe, 60, of Summerville, was sentenced on Thursday for killing his wife on June 14, 2019.

Prosecutors say that on the night of June 14 the victim’s daughter called 911 and requested law enforcement to check on her mother. Officers responded to Westbury Mews Apartments in Summerville and found the body of 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe

The solicitor’s office says officers found the victim’s motionless body propped up against a couch with a 19-inch butcher knife in the right side of her neck. An autopsy revealed the victim suffered from as many as fourteen separate stab wounds to her arms, chest, stomach and face, according to the release from the solicitor’s office.

The release goes on to say Anthony was found unconscious outside and taken to the hospital with a blood alcohol level of 156 mg/DL an hour before Lynda’s body was found. Investigators discovered blood evidence and the victim’s DNA on his clothes, according to the solicitor’s office.

The jury deliberated for only 40 minutes before Argoe was found guilty, the solicitor’s office says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.