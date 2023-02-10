SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Taylor scores 33 as Marshall beats Coastal Carolina 92-74

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 33 points to help Marshall get past Coastal Carolina 92-74 on Thursday night.

Taylor also contributed 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Thundering Herd (20-6, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kamdyn Curfman was 7 of 16 shooting (6 for 15 from distance) to add 20 points. Taevion Kinsey shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Chanticleers (10-15, 4-9) were led in scoring by Jomaru Brown, who finished with 16 points. Essam Mostafa added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Josh Uduje also had 11 points and six rebounds. The Chanticleers extended their losing streak to six straight.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh jots down notes during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road involving a school bus with West...
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary...
Report: Suspects break through brick wall in Mt. Pleasant Costco theft
A crash involving a Charleston County deputy has blocked the right lane of Highway 17 South...
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17

Latest News

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots next to Auburn center Oyindamola Akinbolawa...
No. 1 South Carolina women beat Auburn for 30th straight win
The Stingrays were shutout in Savannah on Thursday, 5-0
Stingrays Fall to Savannah for the First Time
The Battery earned a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday night
Battery-Charlotte Match Relocated Due to Expected Severe Weather
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18,...
SEC divides $721.8M in total revenue among schools