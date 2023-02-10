SC Lottery
Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter

Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.(Oscar Mayer)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile had to make a pit stop for some repairs on Friday while in Las Vegas.

KVVU reports that thieves targeted the iconic vehicle and stole the catalytic converter.

According to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks, his team helped give the vehicle a temporary repair so it could get back on the road.

Rodriguez said workers sealed up where the catalytic converter had been cut and got the vehicle repaired.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has reportedly returned to its regularly scheduled road trip after Friday’s maintenance.

