Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog

Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, according to jail records.
Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area.

Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog in a crate on a property in the 4500 block of Cushing Road with no access to food or water but could not find any sign of the animal, an incident report states. They received another call the following day that pointed them to a nearby address where the deputy did find a dog in a crate.

The incident report described the dog as “emaciated, in a medium-sized wire crate that was caked on the bottom with feces.”

“Inside the crate, I observed a metal bucket and a metal bowl, both overturned,” the deputy wrote. “The dog had no access to food or water and it was evident that the dog had not had access to food, water or shelter for an extended period of time.”

The deputy, a nationally-certified animal cruelty investigator, reported the dog’s ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences were evident from a distance and that it had “no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass.”

A judge ordered the deputy to remove the dog from the property and it was taken to the Charleston Animal Society, the report states.

Deputies spoke with a family member of Bowens who said she had recently moved from the Cushing Road home and did not take the dog with her, but said she had been coming by from time to time to feed the dog but did not come by every day.

Bowens reached out to deputies and said she adopted the dog from Dorchester Paws in July of 2022 and intended for the dog to act as a service dog for her child, but that she had been evicted from her home and moved temporarily to the Cushing Road home, but moved from there after discovering mold.

She said she moved to Summerville to a home where she could not have the dog, so she left it at the old home and would go by to provide food and water once a week. She said she also asked the family member to help her provide food and water for the dog, the report states.

Deputies say Bowens told them she had last seen the dog “last Monday,” which would have been Jan. 30.

“This would mean the dog went for seven days without any access to food or water,” the report states.

Bowens was arrested Thursday, the report states.

She was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

