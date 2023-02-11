Berkeley Co. to host community fair for nonprofits to learn about grant money

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has awarded over $1 million to nonprofits for the last three years, and now the county is encouraging even more nonprofits to apply this year.

The county’s community development block grant program is intended to address the needs for projects, facilities, housing and development by partnering with nearby organizations.

Any nonprofit that is interested can come to the county’s Thursday community fair to learn about the guidelines they need to meet to receive funding from the grant.

One of seven nonprofits that was awarded from the grant program last year, Helping Hands of Goose Creek, is an emergency food pantry and was awarded over $11,000 in 2022 for facility improvements.

“Under my leadership, I want to make sure that everyone is taken care of; I do not want anyone getting hurt here because I have unleveled floors or my warehouse manager lifting more weight than what is necessary,” Helping Hands of Goose Creek Executive Director Jennifer Jones says. “Anything I can do to make it better for my volunteers, they make the mission happen, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The organization has been in the same building since 2000, and Jones says the money will go towards four different renovations inside their facility, including flooring, garage door, dumpster and water line projects.

“It’s very exciting and it’s exciting for the volunteers too because they’re here every day making this mission happen,” Jones says. “When they see that we care about the facility and care about making it look professional and safe, they’re excited about that too.”

The money stems from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and will provide Berkeley County communities with resources to address unique community development needs. Lechele Brown, Berkeley County Grants Specialist, says the county is excited to make organizations aware about the grant program.

“Really, all you have to do is number one, apply, and number two, you just have to make sure that there is a need at your facility or a need within your community,” Brown says. “The advisory board will go over all the applications and then the advisory board will make the determination as to who’s going to be awarded these grants come 2023.”

To sign up for the grant workshop, visit Berkeley County’s grant portion on their website. Attending the workshop on Thursday is encouraged but not required to apply for the program. If unable to attend, email lechele.brown@berkeleycountysc.gov to receive an application.

“This is such an awesome opportunity for these nonprofits within our county, and it is such a great feeling to be able to help them in a way where we can just strengthen and better our communities within Berkeley County,” Brown says.

