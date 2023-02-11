SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say

Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Cody Longo was found dead on Wednesday at his Texas residence, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old was known for roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights.”

“The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you,” Stephanie Longo, Cody’s wife, said in a statement provided to CNN.

Longo’s manager, Alex Gittelson, said he recently took “time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, according to jail records.
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
Anthony Argoe, 60, of Summerville, was sentenced on Thursday for killing his wife on June 14,...
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife
Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records.
Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in connection with murder

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
5 days in, survivors still found in quake-hit Turkey, Syria
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Humanitarian crisis looms after Turkey earthquake
Darryn Eugene Himes, 43, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual...
Mt. Pleasant man accused of possessing child porn
ChatGPT is banned on some Lowcountry school networks.
The future or cheating? Lowcountry schools have mixed reaction to AI technology