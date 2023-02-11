SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says

A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why the team made the tough decision to euthanize her.(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By Samantha McGranahan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Virginia says a dog has died after it was found abandoned last month.

Richmond Animal Care and Control announced that a dog named Magnolia was put down this week due to declining health.

Magnolia gained attention late last month after WWBT reported that a man found her abandoned and starving with her a 5-month-old puppy.

The team at the shelter said they could barely feel a pulse when they took her into care.

According to the shelter, Magnolia developed pneumonia, and her quality of life quickly changed. Test results revealed she had toxoplasmosis, an illness that results from an infection with a common parasite found in cat feces and contaminated food.

The infection caused Magnolia to have muscle loss and esophagus and stomach issues, the team said. Her body could no longer withstand treatments and rescuers said they made the tough decision to euthanize her.

“Magnolia deserved better, and we wish we could have saved her,” representatives with Richmond Animal Care and Control said.

The team thanked the staff at Virginia Veterinary Centers for trying their hardest to save Magnolia until the very end.

The shelter said Magnolia’s puppy, Margo, is doing well and is expected to be available for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Friday; Up to 4 inches possible by Sunday
Anthony Argoe, 60, of Summerville, was sentenced on Thursday for killing his wife on June 14,...
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife

Latest News

Final interior touches are underway for the $30.4 million hospital, and furniture will arrive...
Progress continues for Trident’s new behavioral hospital
ChatGPT is banned on some Lowcountry school networks.
The future or cheating? Lowcountry school officials have mixed reaction to AI technology
Police say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SC 30.
Multi-vehicle crash reported on James Island Connector
Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
Jarvise Terrell Jenkins, 38, of Round O, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anelia...
Colleton Co. man sentenced to prison for killing ex-girlfriend