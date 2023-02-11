SC Lottery
Edwards’ 16 lead James Madison over Coastal Carolina 73-66

Coastal Carolina basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Terrence Edwards had 16 points in James Madison’s 73-66 victory against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Edwards was 5 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Dukes (18-9, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference). Mezie Offurum scored 13 points while going 6 of 11 from the field, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Noah Freidel was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Chanticleers (10-16, 4-10) were led in scoring by Josh Uduje, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Jimmy Nichols added 20 points and 13 rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Antonio Daye Jr. also put up 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. The Chanticleers extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

