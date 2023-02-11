FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain could lead to flooding this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather will be the theme this weekend thanks to a stalled front to our south and an area of low pressure riding along it. As a result rain will persist through Sunday and the rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures won’t move much on Saturday, highs will be in the 50s. Depending on the track of the storm, temperatures may fall into the 40s on Sunday. Rainfall totals of 2-4″ are likely through Sunday afternoon. Minor flooding will be possible in association with the heaviest bands of rain. Heavy rain will fall during tonight’s high tide, which is at 11:31. This could enhance the threat of flooding along the coast. Rain will ease on Sunday but scattered showers, chilly, and breezy conditions will persist through Sunday afternoon. Due to the disruptive nature of this system and the threat for flooding, Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. Sunshine returns Monday and Tuesday with highs climbing from the 60s to the 70s by Wednesday. Another cold front will approach our area later next week, bringing with it another chance of showers on Friday.

TODAY: Rain, Heavy at Times. High 56, Low 50.

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers. Breezy and Chilly. High 52, Low 40.

MONDAY: Sunny & Milder, High 65, Low 41.

TUESDAY: Sunny Valentine’s Day, High 67, Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 76, Low 59.

