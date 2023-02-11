FIRST ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash reported on James Island Connector
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says traffic is being diverted after a crash on the James Island Connector Friday night.
Police say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SC 30. The lanes are closed from Harborview Road to Folly Road.
Officers are diverting traffic onto Harborview Road Exit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
