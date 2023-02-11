The future or cheating? Lowcountry school officials have mixed reaction to AI technology

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Is artificial intelligence the way of the future, or is it cheating?

That’s what educational institutions across the Lowcountry are debating. The artificial intelligence technology program called ChatGPT can give detailed human-like responses on just about any subject.

Some are embracing it for improved learning, while others are temporarily blocking it due to concerns over academic dishonesty.

Liz Hair, the English, Speech and Journalism Program Coordinator at Trident Technical College is embracing the technology.

“The genie is out of the bottle, and we are going with it,” she said. “It’s going to be interesting, the way this technology reshapes what we teach.”

Hair stresses writing education is not just about the final project, but about the process.

“At Technical College, we cannot be afraid of the technology,” she said. The department said it is examining how it can leverage AI to teach lessons around editing, idea generation, and writing styles.

K-12 schools in the Lowcountry have reacted differently. Dorchester School District Four said chatbots are not banned and they are discussing how to leverage the technology.

Berkeley County Schools says ChatGPT is blocked for students only at this time while faculty examine its capabilities.

Charleston County School District has blocked the program on their network as well. The district’s Executive Director of Information Technology Tom Nawrocki said the educators will determine the next steps.

“No one has access within the district until we can get with our Learning Services Division and see how our instructional folks want to start training their teachers and their students on how to use it in a productive way,” Nawrocki said.

He stressed while the tool is blocked on school networks and devices for now, it should not be considered a “bad” tool.

At Trident, administrators say we’ve been here before. Calculators and word processors weren’t always mainstream.

“Our role here is to prepare our students for that workplace, keeping them away from this technology doesn’t get them ready for it,” said Catharine Almquist, the Vice President for Education at Trident Technical College.

