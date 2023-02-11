Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said.

Police, the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded at 2:33 a.m. to the Fielding Connector near Ashley Pointe Drive after receiving calls about a person lying in the road, he said.

EMS took the pedestrian to an area hospital.

Investigators determined that a motor vehicle was traveling north on the Fielding Connector approaching the intersection of Ashley Point Drive when it struck the pedestrian and did not stop. Dubose said they were able to identify the vehicle as a Chevrolet Tahoe.

“The Tahoe and Watson were subsequently located on James Island and the ensuing investigation led to Watson’s arrest,” he said.

Accident investigators closed the Fielding Connector between Ashley Point Drive and Ripley Point Drive during their investigation. The road reopened by 5:30 a.m.

This collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

One lane headed toward West Ashley remained closed as of just before 7:30 a.m. while the police department’s major accident investigation team continued to process the scene, she said.

There was no immediate update on the pedestrian’s condition.

Watson was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Saturday afternoon.

