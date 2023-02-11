SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant Puppy Bowl encourages adoptions

The Pup Bowl was hosted by the Charleston Animal Society and the Mount Pleasant Towne Center to encourage pet adoptions with a cute football game, vendors, music and more.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Football fans are not the only ones preparing for the Super Bowl; the Kansas City Canines and the Pupadelphia Eagles faced off at the sixth annual Pup Bowl on Saturday.

Hundreds of people showed up to watch the puppies play and to get their chance to adopt a furry friend. Potential adopters had to register in a drawing since demand was so high.

In total, 23 puppies from Saturday’s pup bowl and two retired players from past years were adopted. Remaining puppy players are available for adoption at the Charleston Animal Society.

All the proceed from ticket sales go to the Charleston Animal Society.

