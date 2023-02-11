SC Lottery
Multi-vehicle crash reported on James Island Connector

Police say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SC 30.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic was diverted after a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector Friday night, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SC 30 around 10 p.m. The lanes were closed from Harborview Road to Folly Road.

Officers diverted traffic onto Harborview Road Exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

