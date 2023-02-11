SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

NASA rover finds ‘clearest evidence yet’ of ancient lake on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills...
NASA's Curiosity rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills of a Martian mountain called Mount Sharp.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s Curiosity rover has found what researchers are calling the “clearest evidence yet” that an ancient lake existed on Mars.

The rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills of a Martian mountain called Mount Sharp.

At the foot of the 18,000-foot mountain is a region that contains salty mineral deposits.

It’s a place researchers say they never expected to find evidence of an ancient lake, thinking the area would only show evidence of mere trickles of water.

NASA’s Curiosity rover has found what researchers are calling the “clearest evidence yet” that...
NASA’s Curiosity rover has found what researchers are calling the “clearest evidence yet” that an ancient lake existed on Mars.(NASA via CNN Newsource)

The rocks were too hard for the rover to extract samples, but as its trek continues, researchers hope the rover will eventually find some softer spots from which to collect samples.

The Curiosity rover has been climbing the base of Mount Sharp since 2014.

Researchers believe the region holds clues about how and why Mars morphed from a watery planet into the frozen place it is today and if it means any microbial life forms ever existed on the planet.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
Prosector John Meadors objects to Dick Harpootlian’s cross-examination in Alex Murdaugh’s trial...
Sparks fly in court over former housekeeper’s testimony in Murdaugh trial
Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records.
Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in connection with murder

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
Plane being towed at LA airport collides with shuttle bus
A Washington state store that sold a winning Powerball ticket has donated the money it received...
Store donates entire $50K Powerball bonus to food bank
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
Workers getting State Farm Stadium in Arizona ready for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game.
Eagles fan gets kidney from Chiefs fan: Marines, bonded by donation, heading to Super Bowl