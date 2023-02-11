SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North Carolina hits 15 3s, beats Clemson 91-71

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, left, has his shot blocked by North Carolina forward Leaky Black...
Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, left, has his shot blocked by North Carolina forward Leaky Black (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(Chris Seward | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love hit a career-tying six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds and North Carolina beat Clemson 91-71 on Saturday.

Bacot posted his 15th double-double of the season and 64th of his career as the Tar Heels (16-9, 8-6 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Davis added four 3-pointers and 17 points. North Carolina made a season-high tying 15 of 33 3-point attempts and shot 48% overall.

PJ Hall scored 18 points, Chase Hunter added 15 but on 3-of-16 shooting and Brevin Galloway added 10 for the Tigers (18-7, 10-4), who lost their third straight and dropped out of a first-place tie. Leading scorer Hunter Tyson had an early 3-pointer to go over 1,000 career points but that was all he got, taking just two shots in 32 minutes against the defense of Leaky Black.

Bacot restored a double-digit lead with the first basket of the second half and the Tar Heels, hitting eight of their first nine shots, built a 19-point bulge with the aid of four 3-pointers, two from Love. The lead remained in double figures and reached 25 with 6:23 to go after an 11-0 run that included 3-pointers by Puff Johnson, Love and Davis.

Love scored 12 points in the first half, including consecutive 3-pointers that boosted North Carolina into a 22-17 lead. Bacot had 10 points and nine rebounds and the Tar Heels led 42-33 at halftime.

North Carolina is host to Miami on Monday. Clemson is host to Florida State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
Prosector John Meadors objects to Dick Harpootlian’s cross-examination in Alex Murdaugh’s trial...
Sparks fly in court over former housekeeper’s testimony in Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Coastal Carolina basketball
Edwards’ 16 lead James Madison over Coastal Carolina 73-66
Wright, Johnson lift South Carolina past Ole Miss 64-61
VIDEO: Fort Dorchester alum working on Super Bowl Halftime shows
VIDEO: Fort Dorchester alum working on Super Bowl Halftime shows
VIDEO: Timberland girls win region title over Oceanside
VIDEO: Timberland girls win region title over Oceanside