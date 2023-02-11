SC Lottery
Pedestrian seriously injured in early-morning crash, Charleston Police say

Charleston Police responded to the scene at approximately 2:23 a.m. Saturday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded early Saturday morning to a crash that left a pedestrian hurt.

Police responded at 2:33 a.m. to the Fielding Connector near Ashley Pointe Drive, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

One lane headed toward West Ashley remained closed as of just before 7:30 a.m. while the police department’s major accident investigation team continued to process the scene, she said.

There was no immediate update on the pedestrian’s condition.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

