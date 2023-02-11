Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley County.

The crash happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 203, Cpl. David Jones said. That’s near the College Park Road exit in Ladson.

Jones said a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling east when it struck the pedestrian.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The crash remained under investigation, Jones said.

